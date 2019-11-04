Supercell logo

Clash Royale News Archive

2019年11月4日

シーズン5のバランス調整！
2019年11月1日

天界を目指すきおきおさん応援！みんなで25万トロフィー獲得を目指せ！
2019年10月25日

ミラティブとクラロワを連携して、みんなで勝利数を伸ばそう！キャンペーン実施中！
2019年10月25日

SupercellがeSportsの秋を熱くする！！ハッシュタグを投稿するとスペシャルグッズセットが当たる！3タイトル合同Twitterキャンペーン開催！
2019年10月18日

ハロウィンテーマのファンアートを投稿して絵文字ステッカーセットをゲットしよう！　
2019年10月17日

最新アップデート！！(10/17)
