Clash Royale News Archive
2019年11月4日
Blog – Clash Royale
シーズン5のバランス調整！
2019年11月1日
Blog – Clash Royale
天界を目指すきおきおさん応援！みんなで25万トロフィー獲得を目指せ！
2019年10月25日
Blog – Clash Royale
ミラティブとクラロワを連携して、みんなで勝利数を伸ばそう！キャンペーン実施中！
2019年10月25日
Blog – Clash Royale
SupercellがeSportsの秋を熱くする！！ハッシュタグを投稿するとスペシャルグッズセットが当たる！3タイトル合同Twitterキャンペーン開催！
2019年10月18日
Blog – Clash Royale
ハロウィンテーマのファンアートを投稿して絵文字ステッカーセットをゲットしよう！
2019年10月17日
Blog – Clash Royale
最新アップデート！！(10/17)
