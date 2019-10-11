Supercell logo

Clash Royale News Archive

2019年10月11日

​【重要なお知らせ】台風19号の影響に伴う、お問い合わせ窓口の対応休止に関して
2019年10月10日

シーズン4 「シビれる秋」 スタート記念！ みんなで目指せ10,000RT！フォロー＆RTキャンペーン
2019年10月9日

任意アップデート (10/2)
2019年10月7日

クラロワパス シーズン4
2019年10月7日

シーズン4：シビれる秋
2019年10月3日

消費税法改正に伴う一部アプリ内アイテムの価格変更について
