Clash Royale News Archive

2019年9月30日

パーティーボタンアップデート！
2019年9月19日

三連休は #教えてクラロワ キャンペーン！！
2019年9月17日

ファンタジー・ロワイヤルが復活！
2019年9月13日

東京ゲームショウ2019においてクラロワのイベントが開催されます！豪華賞品もご用意！
2019年9月5日

バランス調整（9月5日実施）
2019年9月2日

シーズン3：伝説となれ
