Clash Royale News Archive
2019年8月6日
Blog – Clash Royale
【8/6~8/13】クラロワ企画🌻配信キャンペーン🌟限定リボン＆オリジナルグッズゲットのチャンス🎁
2019年8月5日
Blog – Clash Royale
クラロワパス シーズン2
2019年8月5日
Blog – Clash Royale
シーズン2: 難破！
2019年8月1日
Blog – Clash Royale
アップデート情報（8月1日実施）
2019年7月17日
Blog – Clash Royale
World Cyber Gamesいよいよ開幕！プロリーグ情報をお届けします【7/20追記あり】
2019年7月5日
Blog – Clash Royale
任意アップデートをダウンロード！
