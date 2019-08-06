Supercell logo

2019年8月6日

【8/6~8/13】クラロワ企画🌻配信キャンペーン🌟限定リボン＆オリジナルグッズゲットのチャンス🎁
2019年8月5日

クラロワパス シーズン2
2019年8月5日

シーズン2: 難破！
2019年8月1日

アップデート情報（8月1日実施）
2019年7月17日

World Cyber Gamesいよいよ開幕！プロリーグ情報をお届けします【7/20追記あり】
2019年7月5日

任意アップデートをダウンロード！
