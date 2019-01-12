Games
2019年1月12日
Blog – Clash Royale
【Reddit】現在の私たちの取り組みについてご紹介します！(1/11)
2019年1月4日
Blog – Clash Royale
【バランス調整】マジックアーチャー、ゴブジャイアント、フリーズに変更あり！(1/7)
2018年12月31日
Blog – Clash Royale
【クラロワ大賞】2018年のMVPに輝いたのは!?
2018年12月28日
Blog – Clash Royale
【結果発表】彼女にしたいクラロワのユニット2018、選ばれたのはあのユニット！
2018年12月22日
Blog – Clash Royale
【Mirrativ】クリスマスイベント開催！「メリー」の呼びかけに答えよう！
2018年12月17日
Blog – Clash Royale
【12/23まで】エメラルドやグッズを貰おう！レインボーカップ開催！
