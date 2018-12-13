Supercell logo

2018年12月13日

ブロスタの登場！
2018年12月12日

任意アップデート! (12/12)
2018年12月12日

「#クラロワスタイリッシュ大喜利」傑作回答まとめ！
2018年12月11日

【プロが直伝】新環境でおすすめのデッキ4選！
2018年12月5日

【アップデート】新機能・新カードが続々！お楽しみに！
2018年12月3日

【バランス調整】見習い親衛隊、ライトニングドラゴン、巨大雪玉に変更あり！(12/3)
