Clash Royale News Archive
2018年9月11日
Blog – Clash Royale
ゴブジャイアント...あれ？ジャイアントは？
2018年9月10日
Blog – Clash Royale
クラン対戦の不具合につきまして
2018年9月5日
Blog – Clash Royale
【アップデート】新たなカードや機能が登場！
2018年8月31日
Blog – Clash Royale
【バランス調整】バルキリーや見習い親衛隊など！(9/3)
2018年8月20日
Blog – Clash Royale
【デッキ紹介】8月の新環境でおすすめのデッキはこれ！
2018年8月6日
Blog – Clash Royale
【バランス調整】インフェルノドラゴン、ベビードラゴンなど！(8/6)
