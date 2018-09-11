Supercell logo

Clash Royale News Archive

2018年9月11日

ゴブジャイアント...あれ？ジャイアントは？
2018年9月10日

クラン対戦の不具合につきまして
2018年9月5日

【アップデート】新たなカードや機能が登場！
2018年8月31日

【バランス調整】バルキリーや見習い親衛隊など！(9/3)
2018年8月20日

【デッキ紹介】8月の新環境でおすすめのデッキはこれ！
2018年8月6日

【バランス調整】インフェルノドラゴン、ベビードラゴンなど！(8/6)
