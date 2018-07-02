Games
Clash Royale News Archive
2018年7月2日
Blog – Clash Royale
【バランス調整】アウトロー、迫撃砲、ネクロマンサーなど！(7/2)
2018年6月29日
Blog – Clash Royale
【キューブロワイヤル】クラロワのユニットが可愛いキューブに！？
2018年6月26日
Blog – Clash Royale
【クラロワラジオ】6月に行われたアプデについて開発チームが語る！
2018年6月21日
Blog – Clash Royale
2枚の新カード「巨大雪玉」「ロイヤルホグ」について！
2018年6月20日
Blog – Clash Royale
【クラロワリーグ アジア】ファイナルまでの流れ！日本チームの運命やいかに！？
2018年6月20日
Blog – Clash Royale
【夏のアップデート】新カード、新スタンプ、報酬アップなど！
