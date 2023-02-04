Supercell logo

2023년 2월 4일

2023년 2월 밸런스 조정
2023년 2월 3일

2월 3일 점검내역
2023년 1월 27일

클래시 로얄 리그(CRL)가 돌아왔습니다!
2023년 1월 20일

Supercell ID 예정 변경 사항
2023년 1월 16일

다음 로얄 토너먼트의 사용 금지 카드에 투표하세요!
2023년 1월 11일

신규 전투 배너 세트를 획득하세요!
