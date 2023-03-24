Supercell logo

Clash Royale News Archive

2023년 3월 24일

패자를 위한 업데이트!
2023년 3월 17일

업데이트 미리 보기: 시즌 토큰 및 다수!
2023년 3월 3일

업데이트 미리 보기: 로얄 패스 개선
2023년 2월 20일

7주년 FAN MEET-UP 온라인 이벤트를 소개합니다!
2023년 2월 13일

7주년 크리에이터 FAN MEET-UP에 초대합니다!
2023년 2월 10일

2023년의 로드맵을 소개합니다!
