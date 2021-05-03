Games
Clash Royale News Archive
2021년 5월 3일
Blog – Clash Royale
시즌 23 세부사항 & 보상
2021년 4월 5일
Blog – Clash Royale
시즌 22 로얄 패스: 마법 아이템으로 새로워진 보상!
2021년 3월 30일
Blog – Clash Royale
새로운 밸런스 조정!
2021년 3월 30일
Blog – Clash Royale
[신규 업데이트] 마법 아이템을 소개합니다!
2021년 3월 30일
Blog – Clash Royale
크리에이터 JUNE과 함께 업데이트 미리 보기!
2021년 3월 19일
Blog – Clash Royale
슈퍼팝업: 댄스 페스티벌!
