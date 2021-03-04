Games
Clash Royale News Archive
2021년 3월 4일
Blog – Clash Royale
전투 치유사 이모티콘과 함께하는 5주년 파티!
2021년 3월 2일
Blog – Clash Royale
클래시 로얄 5주년을 축하해 주세요!
2021년 2월 26일
Blog – Clash Royale
매치메이킹 변경 사항!
2021년 1월 7일
Blog – Clash Royale
트로피 밸런스 변경 안내
2021년 1월 1일
Blog – Clash Royale
클래시 로얄 상자 정보!
2020년 12월 23일
Blog – Clash Royale
새롭게 변화한 2021 CRL!
