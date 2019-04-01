Supercell logo

Clash Royale News Archive

2019년 4월 1일

밸런스 조정 적용 완료! (4월 1일)
2019년 3월 20일

클래시 로얄 리그 20승 도전!
2019년 3월 15일

클래시 로얄 리그 2019 안내
2019년 3월 13일

월드 사이버 게임즈 2019!
2019년 3월 8일

과연 어떤 덱이 '흥'할까요?
2019년 2월 28일

수정 및 개선 사항 (2월 28일)
