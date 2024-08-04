Supercell logo

Clash Royale News Archive

article image

2024년 8월 4일

Blog – Clash Royale

8월의 골드 축제!
article image

2024년 7월 31일

Blog – Clash Royale

고블린 퀸의 여정 변경 사항!
article image

2024년 7월 3일

Blog – Clash Royale

7월 밸런스 조정!
article image

2024년 7월 1일

Blog – Clash Royale

7월 이벤트 및 도전
article image

2024년 6월 19일

Blog – Clash Royale

점검 - 오류 수정 및 밸런스 조정
article image

2024년 6월 17일

Blog – Clash Royale

6월 밸런스 변경
Previous34567Next