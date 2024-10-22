Games
Clash Royale News Archive
2024년 10월 22일
Blog – Clash Royale
고블린 퀸의 여정 업데이트
2024년 10월 22일
Blog – Clash Royale
점검 - 버그 수정 및 밸런스 조정
2024년 10월 9일
Blog – Clash Royale
10월 밸런스 조정
2024년 10월 5일
Blog – Clash Royale
10월 업데이트!
2024년 10월 1일
Blog – Clash Royale
이전 기기 지원 종료 안내
2024년 9월 30일
Blog – Clash Royale
로얄 패스 변경 사항!
