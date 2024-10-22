Supercell logo

Clash Royale News Archive

article image

2024년 10월 22일

Blog – Clash Royale

고블린 퀸의 여정 업데이트
article image

2024년 10월 22일

Blog – Clash Royale

점검 - 버그 수정 및 밸런스 조정
article image

2024년 10월 9일

Blog – Clash Royale

10월 밸런스 조정
article image

2024년 10월 5일

Blog – Clash Royale

10월 업데이트!
article image

2024년 10월 1일

Blog – Clash Royale

이전 기기 지원 종료 안내
article image

2024년 9월 30일

Blog – Clash Royale

로얄 패스 변경 사항!
Previous12345Next