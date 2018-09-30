Supercell logo

2018년 9월 30일

Blog – Clash Royale

밸런스 조정 예정! (10월 1일)
2018년 9월 27일

투표 참여하고 월드 파이널 가자!
2018년 9월 21일

덱 연구 학자들의 모임!
2018년 9월 20일

교환 토큰이 뭔가요?
2018년 9월 14일

이 클랜 끈기 하나는 진짜 인정해줘야 함
2018년 9월 13일

프로 선수가 직접 덱을 소개해 드립니다! - 킹존
