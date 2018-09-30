Games
Clash Royale News Archive
2018년 9월 30일
Blog – Clash Royale
밸런스 조정 예정! (10월 1일)
2018년 9월 27일
Blog – Clash Royale
투표 참여하고 월드 파이널 가자!
2018년 9월 21일
Blog – Clash Royale
덱 연구 학자들의 모임!
2018년 9월 20일
Blog – Clash Royale
교환 토큰이 뭔가요?
2018년 9월 14일
Blog – Clash Royale
이 클랜 끈기 하나는 진짜 인정해줘야 함
2018년 9월 13일
Blog – Clash Royale
프로 선수가 직접 덱을 소개해 드립니다! - 킹존
