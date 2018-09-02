Games
Clash Royale News Archive
2018년 9월 2일
Blog – Clash Royale
밸런스 조정 예정! (9월 3일)
2018년 8월 24일
Blog – Clash Royale
한국 프로팀을 소개합니다!
2018년 8월 6일
Blog – Clash Royale
밸런스 조정 예정! (8월 6일)
2018년 7월 30일
Blog – Clash Royale
로얄 훈련병 너프 후 단체 톡 유출
2018년 7월 19일
Blog – Clash Royale
로얄 훈련병을 소개합니다!
2018년 7월 17일
Blog – Clash Royale
상자 확률 정보 알아보기!
