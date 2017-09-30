Games
Clash Royale News Archive
2017년 9월 30일
Blog – Clash Royale
2v2 터치다운 모드를 소개합니다!
2017년 9월 29일
Blog – Clash Royale
로얄 젤리 5화 - 페카의 고민
2017년 9월 27일
Blog – Clash Royale
곧 퀘스트가 시작됩니다!
2017년 9월 22일
Blog – Clash Royale
로얄 젤리 4편 – 마녀는 화장중
2017년 9월 15일
Blog – Clash Royale
로얄 젤리 3편 – 아레나 도끼 교체사건
2017년 9월 7일
Blog – Clash Royale
로얄 젤리 2편 – 미니페카는 까칠해
