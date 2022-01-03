Games
Squad Busters
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Boom Beach
Clash of Clans
Hay Day
Careers
Why You Might Love It Here
Our Offices
Joining Supercell
Living in Helsinki
Living in Shanghai
Open Positions
Career Stories
Spark
Support
Be Safe & Play Fair
About Us
News
Investments
Level Up
Ilkka's Long Texts
Games First
Games
Games
Squad Busters
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Boom Beach
Clash of Clans
Hay Day
Careers
Careers
Why You Might Love It Here
Our Offices
Joining Supercell
Living in Helsinki
Living in Shanghai
Open Positions
Career Stories
Spark
Support
Support
Be Safe & Play Fair
About Us
About Us
News
Investments
Level Up
Ilkka's Long Texts
Games First
Clash Royale News Archive
English
中文
简体中文
français
Deutsch
Indonesia
italiano
日本語
한국어
português
русский
español
2022年1月3日
Blog – Clash Royale
全新主題季：迎接新年
2022年1月1日
Blog – Clash Royale
皇室戰爭2021年度總結
2021年12月6日
Blog – Clash Royale
12月平衡性調整
2021年12月6日
Blog – Clash Royale
12月主題季：CLASH聖誕節
2021年12月2日
Blog – Clash Royale
2021CRL全球總決賽特別活動！
2021年12月1日
Blog – Clash Royale
2021CRL全球總決賽賽制搶先看！
Previous
22
23
24
25
26
Next