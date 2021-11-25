Games
Clash Royale News Archive
2021年11月25日
Blog – Clash Royale
《皇室戰爭》與遊戲公平
2021年11月22日
Blog – Clash Royale
20勝挑戰即將來襲！
2021年11月15日
Blog – Clash Royale
11月15日維護公告
2021年11月3日
Blog – Clash Royale
11月4日維護公告
2021年11月1日
Blog – Clash Royale
11月主題季：英雄現身
2021年10月25日
Blog – Clash Royale
英雄更新詳情
