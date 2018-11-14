Games
Clash Royale News Archive
2018年11月14日
Blog – Clash Royale
隆重介紹：CRL全球總決賽六大戰隊！
2018年11月7日
Blog – Clash Royale
亞洲總決賽！兩大活動等你來！
2018年11月5日
Blog – Clash Royale
11月5日平衡性調整！
2018年11月2日
Blog – Clash Royale
究竟哪些選手創下佳績？又有哪些卡牌寫下記錄？
2018年10月3日
Blog – Clash Royale
全球總決賽！12月1日決戰東京！觀賽資訊搶先看！
2018年9月30日
Blog – Clash Royale
10月1日平衡性調整！
