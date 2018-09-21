Supercell logo

Clash Royale News Archive

article image

2018年9月21日

Blog – Clash Royale

挑戰者們！中秋節來千人聯賽同樂吧！
article image

2018年9月20日

Blog – Clash Royale

什麼是換卡代幣？
article image

2018年9月11日

Blog – Clash Royale

超會背的超級奶爸？
article image

2018年9月5日

Blog – Clash Royale

九月更新！
article image

2018年9月2日

Blog – Clash Royale

9月3日平衡性調整！
article image

2018年8月30日

Blog – Clash Royale

亞運會皇室戰爭16歲金牌小將─BenZer！加入CRL亞洲賽區Chaos Theory戰隊！
Previous4849505152Next