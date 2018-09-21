Games
Squad Busters
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Boom Beach
Clash of Clans
Hay Day
Careers
Why You Might Love It Here
Our Offices
Joining Supercell
Living in Helsinki
Living in Shanghai
Open Positions
Career Stories
Spark
Support
Be Safe & Play Fair
About Us
News
Investments
Level Up
Ilkka's Long Texts
Games First
Games
Games
Squad Busters
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Boom Beach
Clash of Clans
Hay Day
Careers
Careers
Why You Might Love It Here
Our Offices
Joining Supercell
Living in Helsinki
Living in Shanghai
Open Positions
Career Stories
Spark
Support
Support
Be Safe & Play Fair
About Us
About Us
News
Investments
Level Up
Ilkka's Long Texts
Games First
Clash Royale News Archive
English
中文
简体中文
français
Deutsch
Indonesia
italiano
日本語
한국어
português
русский
español
2018年9月21日
Blog – Clash Royale
挑戰者們！中秋節來千人聯賽同樂吧！
2018年9月20日
Blog – Clash Royale
什麼是換卡代幣？
2018年9月11日
Blog – Clash Royale
超會背的超級奶爸？
2018年9月5日
Blog – Clash Royale
九月更新！
2018年9月2日
Blog – Clash Royale
9月3日平衡性調整！
2018年8月30日
Blog – Clash Royale
亞運會皇室戰爭16歲金牌小將─BenZer！加入CRL亞洲賽區Chaos Theory戰隊！
Previous
48
49
50
51
52
Next