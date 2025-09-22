We believe Hay Day should be enjoyable and accessible to players everywhere. This belief led us to introduce global pricing in select regions, aligning in-game prices with the local cost of goods and services.

The initial rollout received very positive feedback, and we are now expanding global pricing to more than 100 countries across Latin America, Africa, Southeast and Central Asia. This means that in-app purchase prices and the Supercell Store for Hay Day will now reflect local markets more closely.

To keep things fair, Farm Pass gifting through the Supercell Store will not be available from lower priced regions to higher priced ones. This helps us maintain the balance while keeping those gifting features you love!

We will keep checking pricing over time to ensure it stays fair for different markets.

Global pricing is about helping more players enjoy Hay Day today for many seasons ahead.