11 Feb 2020

Ilkka's Long Texts

My Take on Supercell in 2019 as We Enter Our Second Decade

By the way, when I told Supercellians that I’d write another recap, it was politely suggested that I should make it shorter and sweeter this time. Well, I can’t promise this will be short, and I don’t know if it will be sweet either, but I do promise to be open!

article image

12 Feb 2019

Ilkka's Long Texts

My take on Supercell’s 2018 and things I look forward to this year

Many of you, our players, have been eager to hear more about what we are up to here at Supercell. We’ve never been big on PR – we’d rather focus on creating the best possible games – but I thought that in the spirit of openness I would try writing a blog post to share what happened in 2018 and what we are excited about this year.

