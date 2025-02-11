11 Feb 2025
This spring 15 years ago, we founded Supercell to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. Big, bold dream inspired by companies such as Nintendo and Blizzard. We obviously have a long way to go to get there. But for us to even have a shot at it, the most important thing is to always think long-term, staying focused on the work and not on the outcome. Or, as they would say in sports, don’t look at the scoreboard but focus on your game. This has never been as hard as it was in 2024.
14 Feb 2024
It's Monday, August 28th, 2023, the first day of Supercell’s annual company offsite, and I'm about to give maybe the harshest presentation to everyone at Supercell that I've ever given. Public speaking has never been my favorite activity (to say the least), but this time I am even more nervous than usual.
15 Feb 2023
Supercell’s mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. We’ve come to the realization that it is even harder than we ever thought. So, as someone at Supercell told me, we either try to figure this out or change our mission.
15 Feb 2022
“Are Supercell’s best days behind us or ahead of us?” We asked ourselves this simple question at the beginning of last year which led to a very deep discussion where we realized that we had not evolved quickly enough to keep up with the demands of players around the world. In this post, I’ll explain what we’re doing about it and tell you about the big mistake I made.
16 Feb 2021
At this time last year, when I wrote about 2019, we had no idea that COVID-19 was about to change everything. We, of course, are incredibly lucky to work in the games business. The challenges we’ve faced are tiny compared to so many others, and we hope that our games have provided moments of happiness to our players and helped them stay (safely) connected with friends during the pandemic.
14 May 2020
When we started the company, we were inspired by companies like Blizzard, Nintendo and Pixar. All of these companies have been able to create successful entertainment products that are loved by millions all over the world. And most importantly, they have been able to do so consistently over decades, in Nintendo’s case, for more than a hundred years!