The Art of Supercell: 10th Anniversary Edition Out Now

The wait is over – it's finally out.

As a tribute to our fans and the (sometimes literally) jaw-dropping craft of our artists, we are excited to announce that The Art of Supercell: 10th Anniversary Edition is now available for ordering.

Over Supercell's 10-year history, perhaps nothing has brought our players closer to our games than the art they are made of. Now, The Art of Supercell comes with over 200 pages of that game art published in unprecedented detail, complete with game team commentary, and covers both live games as well as ones that never made it past beta. It's a tome that not only chronicles the evolution of characters and settings in our games, but also showcases the determination and grit that it takes to get from good to great – one sketch at a time.

You can order your very own copy from one of these online retailers:

United States: Darkhorse.com

Germany: Amazon.de

Canada: Amazon.ca

United Kingdom: Amazon.co.uk

France: Amazon.fr

Japan: Amazon.co.jp

