25 Apr 2024
We started with a simple idea: what if you could mix and match different characters from different genres and universes and see how they work together? We wanted to create a game that was fun, creative, and diverse, and that gave you the freedom to customize your squad to suit your play style and preferences.
14 Mar 2024
Ever since the launch of Clash Mini into its Beta, we have strived for one simple thing: to make the best game we could. Our dream is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. Today, we made the decision to end the development of Clash Mini, which was a good game but not the game that would ultimately fulfill our dream.