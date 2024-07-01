Supercell logo

article image

1 Jul 2024

Blog – Games

Reaching More Players Globally Through Squad Busters
article image

25 Apr 2024

Blog – Games

Greetings from the Makers of Squad Busters

We started with a simple idea: what if you could mix and match different characters from different genres and universes and see how they work together? We wanted to create a game that was fun, creative, and diverse, and that gave you the freedom to customize your squad to suit your play style and preferences.

article image

14 Mar 2024

Blog – Games

Clash Mini Ending Development

Ever since the launch of Clash Mini into its Beta, we have strived for one simple thing: to make the best game we could. Our dream is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. Today, we made the decision to end the development of Clash Mini, which was a good game but not the game that would ultimately fulfill our dream.

article image

Blog – Games

It Takes a Village to Build Clash of Clans!

I’m Stuart, General Manager of the Clash of Clans team. This is an update on some behind-the-scenes changes we’ve made to the team recently. TLDR: we’ve grown our team a bunch to make Clash better, and faster.

article image

23 Oct 2023

Blog – Games

Clash of Clans and Clash Royale Are Now Officially Available on PC!

Supercell’s evergreen mobile games Clash of Clans and Clash Royale are now globally playable on PC via Google Play Games (beta)!

article image

11 Oct 2023

Blog – Games

mo.co - Supercell's Leap Into the Unknown

To our players in the United States with Android phones - we invite you to join us and help shape the future of mo.co during their early stage beta testing, coming late October 2023.

