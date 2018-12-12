Brawl Stars Goes Global

After an 18-month soft-launch period in a limited number of countries, Brawl Stars has been released to the global audience! Brawl Stars is a competitive realtime game where players battle with friends or solo across a variety of game modes in under three minutes.

During the beta period the game saw many iterations ranging from overhauling the metagame to switching from portrait to landscape mode. Finally, the game team felt Brawl Stars is in a position where they are ready to take it global. On November 14th, amid community speculation of the game getting killed, global launch was announced, resulting in over 5 million pre-registrations. Today we got to share the special moments of pushing the release buttons together with a room full of content creators right here at our Helsinki office.

Brawl Stars is now available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

.