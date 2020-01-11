Brawl Stars World Championship 2020 Begins

Following the Brawl Stars World Finals held in December 2019 in the Korean esport capital Busan, the competition continues in 2020. The Brawl Stars team invites players across the globe to join the new open-format online competition: Brawl Stars Championship.

All players over 16 years old can participate. Monthly in-game challenges lead to regional online qualifiers. These qualifiers lead to monthly in-person finals which in turn grant points towards World Finals in Fall 2020.

After watching the video below, head over to esports.brawlstars.com for the details. It's time to Brawl! The first Championship Challenge is already live!