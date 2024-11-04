Supercell logo

article image

4 Nov 2024

Blog – Esports

SuperFest 2024 – Three World Champions Crowned in One Weekend

Synchronic Gaming, Mohamed Light and HMBLE are officially world champions across Clash of Clans, Clash Royale and Brawl Stars respectively.

article image

28 Nov 2023

Blog – Esports

Congrats to the New World Champions!

We congratulate the new world champions – Zeta Division for Brawl Stars, Clash Champs for Clash of Clans, and Mugi for Clash Royale!

article image

25 Sept 2022

Blog – Esports

We Salute You!

Congratulations to QW Stephanie and Mohamed Light for becoming the 2022 Clash of Clans and Clash Royale League World Champions respectively!

article image

Blog – Esports

Congratulations to our 2021 Esports Champions!

2021 was a spectacular year for Supercell esports with the Brawl Stars World Finals, Clash of Clans World Championships and Clash Royale League – and three new champions!

article image

11 Jan 2020

Blog – Esports

Brawl Stars World Championship 2020 Begins

Brawl Stars Championship 2020 is an open competition for players across the globe.

article image

20 Dec 2019

Blog – Esports

Team Liquid Wins Clash Royale League World Finals

Team Liquid outlasted the competition to become the 2019 Clash Royale League (CRL) World Champions at the second annual CRL World Finals, held at Los Angeles’ landmark Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall.

