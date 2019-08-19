It’s finally time to find the best Brawl Stars players in the world.
We are beyond excited to announce our plans for the 2019 Brawl Stars World Championship!
Sign up with your two best teammates for a chance to compete at the World Finals in South Korea and a piece of the $250,000 prize pool!
In the coming days and weeks we will begin open qualifiers all over the world. These will lead to regional finals and 8 winning teams will qualify for the World Finals in South Korea this November!
Read more and sign up here!