The Brawl Stars World Finals Are Over, and We Have a Winner!

ZETA DIVISION ZERO and ZETA DIVISION ONE made their way to the grand final with ZERO finally clinching the victory! Players Achapi and Tensai, the first ever reigning champions to repeat their success, lifted the trophy together with their fellow team mate Kuru.

The sold-out venue was filled to the rafters with great, positive energy – the most energetic and supportive audience in a Brawl Stars event we have ever experienced. We were also excited to see a massive amount of players watching the event from home.

You can rewatch the action here: Day 1, Day 2 and the final Day 3.

But wait, there’s more! Earlier this year we launched our partnership program with branded pins and player icons for nine selected esports organizations. For our World Champions we have something special prepared: “World Champion Gus” is the first Brawl Stars skin to take on the colors of an esports team – this is the ultimate way to celebrate ZETA DIVISION ZERO’s victory!

We view this collaboration as an essential part of our partnership program and we can’t wait for the skin to launch on December 13, right after the Brawliversary update! Here's a sneak peak:



