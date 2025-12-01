Crazy Raccoon crowned champions at the Brawl Stars World Finals 2025

Crazy Raccoon are Brawl Stars world champions after a comprehensive 3-0 win over HMBLE in the final of the Brawl Stars World Finals 2025.

The Japanese trio of Moya, Tensai and Milkreo took the title at the event, held at DreamHack Stockholm from November 28th-30th 2025. Over the weekend, the world’s 16 best Brawl Stars teams competed for the title and a prize pool of $1 Million USD.



The result is a reverse of last year’s World Finals in Helsinki, where it was HMBLE who reigned victorious over Crazy Raccoon in the final by the same score of 3-0.



Congratulations to the Crazy Raccoon team and thanks to everyone who tuned in!

