Brawl Stars’ Starr Park Turns Upside Down in Stranger Things Crossover

Brawl Stars and Stranger Things are teaming up to bring the Upside Down to Starr Park ahead of the fifth and final season of the hit Netflix show.



Vecna’s influence has breached the Brawl Stars universe, tearing open a portal to the Upside Down. Running from November 6th until December 3rd, Brawl Stars players will discover an in-game event containing a whole host of themed modes, maps, boss battles, skins, power-ups and rewards, including…

The chance to play as their favorite characters with in-game skins of Eddie Munson (Draco), Hopper (Bull), Eleven (Lumi), Will (Gus), Dustin (Nita), and Steve (Berry) (Scoops Ahoy! uniform and all…).

A brand new mode, Upside Showdown, reimagines the game’s iconic Showdown by fusing together the best of roguelite and battle royale gameplay. Players go in for a run and are provided temporary Power Cards that grant abilities for their chosen Brawler, enhancing their loadout before each round. The goal: make it back to the right side up after five hard-fought rounds for the maximum reward and be a “Winner, winner, waffle dinner!”

Waffles! Throughout the event, earn Waffles to unlock power-ups, cosmetics, and collectibles.

Teaming up with other players, overcome the horrors of the Upside Down. Take down infamous Stranger Things monsters, Vecna or the Demogorgon, in Boss Fights.

Themed in-game maps for 3v3 and Showdown gameplay formats, bringing the darker Stranger Things aesthetics to Starr Park.

Dropping before the final season of Stranger Things, the first Volume of which releases on Netflix on November 26th at 5pm PT, the crossover inside Brawl Stars combines nostalgic nods to the epic show with the type of unpredictable chaos and mayhem, which the game’s millions of players expect. Join the fun and help the Hawkins crew from November 6th, experiencing Brawl Stars and the Upside Down like never before.