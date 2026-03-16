Update for Players in Brazil

Starting March 17, 2026, new regulations in Brazil will require us to make some adjustments to certain in-game features.

As part of these changes, paid randomized rewards will be removed or replaced, and additional age verification steps may be introduced for players in Brazil. These updates are intended to ensure compliance with local legislation while allowing us to continue operating in the region.

We are committed to keeping the experience as smooth as possible and appreciate your understanding. If you have any questions, our Player Support team is happy to help.