Clash Mini Ending Development

Dear Clash Mini Players,

Ever since the launch of Clash Mini into its Beta, we have strived for one simple thing: to make the best game we could. Our dream is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. Today, we made the decision to end the development of Clash Mini, which was a good game but not the game that would ultimately fulfill our dream.

The past few updates of Clash Mini have shown significant improvements thanks to you on all possible fronts that we cared about, but our quality bar was not met even after all those improvements. Namely, in the last few updates, we have seen peak interest from both our Creator Program and our Community on Reddit and Discord to provide constructive feedback as to how the game could be improved, and we have spent a lot of time trying to fit all of it into the game. We also created incredible content with all of you, from very fun Creator-made Mini Minutes to Stage Channels on Discord and incredibly creative Mini Mondays that highlighted your true love for the game. And for that, we could not be more thankful! It was a blast working alongside you, the community that cared so much about seeing our Mini game grow up.

As the next step, we would like to host one last Discord Stage Channel with the community to honor our tradition and explain how we arrived at this decision after such a journey, so stay tuned for that conversation on the Clash Mini Discord server. We will have our content creators as co-hosts of the conversation, and we want to take you on a journey of our thought process.

However, we can still see very high potential and love for the game within Supercell and our Community. With that in mind, we have decided to commit to bringing the Clash Mini experience to Clash Royale to reach its fullest potential. By doing this, we can better serve many more players in fulfilling our ultimate goal and vision. Once we have concrete updates on the next steps for this development, we intend to share them with you as soon as possible.

Over the coming weeks, here is what you can expect to happen with Clash Mini:

Transferring your in-game purchases:

If you have made any in-game purchases in Clash Mini and you play any other Supercell games, you can contact our Player Support team, who will transfer those purchases to another Supercell game.

Please note: we can only transfer purchases to any live games. This includes Clash of Clans, Clash Royale, Hay Day, Boom Beach, and Brawl Stars. In addition, please ensure your Supercell ID is connected to both Clash Mini and the other game before initiating the transfer from Clash Mini.

To Contact Support, use the following steps:

Open Settings

Click “Help & Support” button

Tap the blue Chat icon on the top right

Click “Leave a message” button

Follow the instructions



What are the next steps for the game?

In-game purchases will be disabled.

A pop-up message will appear in-game, notifying you the closer we get to shutting the game down.

We will begin the server shutdown in approximately 6 weeks (late April) to give ample time for players to transfer any in-game purchases to their live Supercell game of choice. After those 6 weeks, the game will be de-listed to prevent new downloads.



We are proud of what we have built with you and cannot be happier with the community we have created around this game. Your love for the game has been something that has been driving us from Day 1 until today. And now, it is time to pack our collection of Minis and stow away the Battle Boards until the next Rumble begins - in the Arena.



We will see you around!

-Clash Mini Dev Team



