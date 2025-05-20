CLASH is invading Netflix with a new animated series

Supercell is turning 15 this year, and it turns out we have another big reason to celebrate. Because not long after we opened our doors, we launched a game about hordes of mustachioed Barbarians and high pitched Hog Riders raiding medieval villages. And now, those clashing characters are getting their own series. We’re pleased to announce that CLASH is coming to life as a new animated series on Netflix, which has been greenlit and is currently in pre-production. After over a decade of animated shorts, cinematics, and over a billion views of our web series, Clash-A-Rama, we are finally answering the question hundreds of fans have put in the YouTube comments: “Can you make this into a show?”



Why, yes. Yes, we can, @PirateWizard03.



But not without the help of our friend, Fletcher Moules (Agent King, Entergalactic). Fletcher has directed a bunch of CLASH animations in the past and he’ll be leading the project in close partnership with our Entertainment & Partnerships team.



And if that clan wasn’t impressive enough, we’ll also be joining forces with head writer Ron Weiner (Silicon Valley, 30 Rock, Futurama, Arrested Development) and Vancouver-based ICON Creative Studios to bring the war-waging world of CLASH to life like never before.



We’re not revealing the full story just yet — but expect everything you’d want from a CLASH series: epic, hilarious, and more than a little unhinged.



We’re excited to share more about our CLASH series (and other things we’re cooking up for film and TV) with you soon.



In the meantime, check out what our game teams had to say about today’s news!



