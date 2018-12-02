Clash of Clans World Championship 2019 Kicks Off

We're excited to announce the Clash of Clans World Championship 2019! That's six months full of action-packed competitions with a new 5v5 format based on the Clash War Leagues and 1 million USD prize money on the line.

Our goal with the World Championship is to provide our audience with the ultimate arena to celebrate the best of the best in Clash of Clans. Our most dedicated players get to compete on a global stage to prove once and for all which Clan is the best in the world.

The World Championship kicks off on Friday March 1, 2019 with the first out of six pre-qualifier rounds. These rounds are open for everyone to participate directly in-game or via ESL Play! Only the top eight teams, four from the in-game pre-qualifiers and four from ESL Play, get the chance to participate in the monthly offline qualifier, taking place at a newly built arena in Katowice, Poland.

Six out of the eight slots for the Final are filled with the best team of each offline qualifier. The remaining two slots will go to two lucky wildcard winners chosen by Supercell and the Clash of Clans community based on the performance of the teams during the whole competition. The Final will be held on the big stage at one of ESL's mega events in Germany in front of a live audience.

If you would like to watch the qualifiers and are unable to attend the Clash of Clans World Championship Finals in Germany, you can enjoy all the action across various live streams. Make sure to follow ESL Clash of Clans on Twitter and Facebook for more details.