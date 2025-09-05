Clash Royale Partners With bbno$ For Baby Dragon Evolution Launch

Multi-platinum artist bbno$ has teamed up with Clash Royale for the launch of the Baby Dragon Evolution Card.



As a long-time player of the game, bbno$ stars in a masterclass (“Masterclash”) video to mark the Evolution of one of the game's oldest cards.



Released at the same time as bbno$’s new single ‘hot topic’ and ahead of his upcoming 2026 world tour, the Masterclash video aims to inspire fans and players alike to follow their own paths.



