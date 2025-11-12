Clash Royale is Rolling Out Regional Pricing – Globally

Today’s the day! Here at Supercell, we believe that players should be able to explore and enjoy all our games have to offer, no matter where they are in the world, and regional pricing gets us one step closer. Thanks to the positive feedback we received from the Clash Royale community after testing, we’ve decided to introduce regional pricing across more than 100 countries in regions such as Latin America, Africa, Eastern Europe, as well as Southeast and Central Asia.

Regional pricing adjusts the price of in-game purchases to align more closely with the local cost of goods and services in players’ countries. Rest assured, in this rollout, regional pricing will not increase the price of goods already available in the game – only reduce! This offers players around the world more opportunities to take advantage of all of Clash Royale’s exciting features!

What about Pass Royale donations? To give players around the world a similar gameplay experience, players in lower-priced regions will not be able to make Pass Royale donations to players in higher-priced regions. This helps us maintain balance while keeping those gifting features you love alive!

Don’t worry, we’ll continue to regularly review our pricing and ensure it remains appropriate for different markets. As we keep improving the system, some players might still notice small differences in prices as part of the staged rollout. We’re always looking to expand our community around the world, and regional pricing helps us do that!