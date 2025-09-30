Introducing Regional Pricing to Clash Royale

At Supercell, we’ve been working to give players a more equitable experience of our games, no matter where they are in the world. After receiving such positive feedback from the rollout of global pricing in Clash of Clans and other Supercell games, we’ve decided to introduce it to Clash Royale! We realized the term global pricing was a bit confusing, so we decided to call it regional pricing moving forward to better describe what it is.

What is regional pricing? Regional pricing adjusts the price of in-game purchases to align more closely with the local cost of goods and services in players’ countries. If you notice different in-game prices than your friend who plays in another country, this means we’ve begun regional pricing in their region. As we’re entering the first stage of testing for this new feature, you may also see prices that differ from yours within the same region. We’ll continue to update you with the changes as we enter new phases of testing for regional pricing in Clash Royale.

What about Pass Royale donations? To promote equal opportunity gameplay, players in lower-priced regions will not be able to make Pass Royale donations to players in higher-priced regions. This helps us maintain balance while keeping those great gifting features alive!

When will regional pricing start? These changes will go live in select markets in early October, with additional markets to be added at a later date.

Don’t worry, we’ll continue to regularly review our pricing and ensure it remains appropriate for different markets. We’re always looking to expand our community around the world and regional pricing helps us do just that!