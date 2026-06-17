Clash of Clans Teams up With Footballing Legends to Debate Tactics and Strategy in a Whole New Arena

Clash of Clans is bringing together footballing legends Thierry Henry, Kaká and Bastian Schweinsteiger to launch a football themed campaign that marks the return of Global Chat.



As anticipation builds around the race for football’s biggest prize, Supercell is tapping into the spirit of elite competition by enlisting the legendary trio to headline the major global moment and relaunch the feature in an iconic way.







Visible to players around the world from June 17th, new Global Chat gives millions of players worldwide a revamped in-game platform to find their perfect clan and discuss winning tactics and strategies.



Thierry Henry said: “Competition is a mindset. Whether it’s on the pitch or on your phone, that desire to win never leaves you. Clash of Clans is a different kind of challenge - but the intensity is the same. Communication is a huge part of strategy, both on the pitch and in the battlefield, and having a space to share winning tactics like Global Chat makes a real difference.”



Kaká said: "The return of Global Chat is a huge win for the community, because the true magic of Clash of Clans, just like in football, lies in the connection between people, the exchange of tactics, and the unity of the team. I spent my entire career thinking about strategy on the pitch, but now I’ve got the game in my hands and I’m ready for the next attack. I’m really excited to be part of this legendary squad and can’t wait to see the game become even more dynamic and competitive for everyone."



Bastian Schweinsteiger said: "Great football teams are built on communication, trust, and the right tactics. The best moments of my career came when the team stayed together and everyone played their part, and that’s what I like about Clash of Clans too. It brings people together through teamwork and strategy, and I’m very happy to be part of this collaboration.”