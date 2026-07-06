Supercell Developer Grants Program: Applications Now Open

Earlier this year, we announced our commitment to supporting the growth of Africa's games ecosystem through the Supercell Developer Grants Program. We're excited to open applications for the first cohort today.

At Supercell, we believe the best teams make the best games. Some of the most exciting creative energy and distinctive cultural narratives today are emerging from Africa, and we believe this talent will help shape the future of global gaming.

Through this program, we hope to support exceptional game development studios, strengthen an emerging games ecosystem, and learn alongside the talented teams building the next generation of games.

Program Essentials

The Supercell Developer Grants Program is designed for legally registered game development studios.

Grants are non-dilutive, meaning Supercell does not take equity or ownership in your studio or game.

Funding is expected to range from USD $20,000–$200,000, depending on the needs and stage of each studio.

We welcome applications across platforms, genres, and business models. For this first cohort, we're primarily looking for exceptional teams, compelling games, and thoughtful plans for how funding can help studios reach their next stage of growth.

Applications

Applications will be evaluated across five core areas:

Team – At Supercell, we believe the best teams make the best games.

Game & Creative Vision – Quality, originality, and creative ambition.

Community & Audience – Evidence that players are engaging with your work.

Potential for Impact – The opportunity to build sustainable studios and contribute to the growth of the games ecosystem.

Viability & Use of Funds – A clear plan for how funding will boost your studio's progress.

Full details, including eligibility criteria and answers to frequently asked questions, can be found below.

Timeline

Applications open: Monday 6 July

Applications close: Sunday 9 August (23:59 UTC)

Review period: August–October

Successful applicants notified: October

Grant funding begins: December

While we do our best to keep to this timeline, dates may change depending on the volume of applications and the review process.

Apply

Applications are now open. Apply here.

Before applying, please read through the FAQ below for details on eligibility, funding, timelines, and the application process.

We look forward to learning more about the incredible studios and games being built across Africa.









Developer Grants Program FAQ

About the Program

What is the Supercell Developer Grants Program?

The Supercell Developer Grants Program supports exceptional game development studios building the future of games across Africa. Our goal is to help talented teams build sustainable studios, create outstanding games, and contribute to the long-term growth of the region's games ecosystem.

The program supports studios, not individual projects. While applicants should identify the game or development milestone that the grant would primarily enable, we are ultimately investing in exceptional teams and the long-term growth of sustainable game development studios.

Why did Supercell create this program?

We believe the best teams make the best games.

The Developer Grants Program is meant to support exceptional game development studios across Africa by providing funding and helping strengthen an emerging games ecosystem. We hope to learn alongside the studios we support, build long-term relationships, and contribute to the growth of the games industry across the continent.

What is the funding range?

Grants are expected to range from USD $20,000 to $200,000.

Applicants should request the amount that best reflects the needs of their studio and project.



Eligibility

Who can apply?

The Developer Grants Program is designed for legally registered game development studios.

To be eligible, applicants must:

Apply on behalf of a legally registered game development studio.

Have their studio's primary operations and the majority of its team based in Africa .

Be willing to participate in any additional due diligence or compliance processes required if shortlisted.

Confirm that the information provided in their application is accurate and that they have the necessary rights and permissions to share any materials submitted as part of the application

Are individual developers eligible?

No.

Applications from individual developers, hobby projects, or unregistered teams will not be considered.

Which regions are eligible?

The inaugural cohort is focused on supporting game development studios based in Africa.



Games

Do you only fund mobile games?

No.

We welcome applications across platforms and business models. For the first cohort, we are primarily looking for exceptional teams and compelling projects rather than a specific platform or monetization model.

Do you only fund free-to-play games?

No.

We welcome applications across a range of business models, including premium, free-to-play, hybrid, and others.

Can I apply with more than one game?

Yes. Our application is designed to understand your studio as a whole, including your track record and current portfolio. We do ask applicants to identify one game as the primary focus of their funding request so we can better understand where your studio is currently focused.



Funding

Does Supercell take equity or ownership?

No.

Developer Grants are non-dilutive grants. Supercell does not take equity or ownership in your studio or game as part of this program.

Who owns the intellectual property?

Your studio retains ownership of its intellectual property.

Developer Grants are non-dilutive and do not require Supercell to take ownership of your studio, game, or IP.

What can grant funding be used for?

Grant funding can be used for activities that meaningfully advance your studio and the project supported through the application.

This may include:

Salaries

Contractors

Art and design

Engineering

Audio

QA

Software and tools

Marketing

Live operations

Other development-related costs

What can't grant funding be used for?

Grant funding should not be used for unrelated business activities or personal expenses unrelated to the studio.

Further details will be shared to successful applicants during the grant agreement process.

Can my studio apply if we have already received investment or grant funding?

Yes.

Previous funding from investors, publishers, grants, or accelerator programs does not affect your eligibility.

Can my studio apply if we have a holding company outside Africa?

Yes.

Please provide details of your studio's legal structure in the application. This information helps us understand how funding would be administered if your application is successful.

How will funding be distributed?

Funding arrangements will be agreed individually with successful applicants and outlined in the grant agreement.



Application Process

How long does the application take?

The application takes approximately one hour to complete.

We recommend having the following ready before you begin:

Pitch deck

Gameplay trailer or video

Playable build (optional)

Links to previous games

High-level funding plan and budget

What is the timeline for the first cohort?

Applications open: Monday 6July

Applications close: Sunday 9 August (23:59 UTC)

Review period: August–October

Successful applicants notified: October

Grant funding begins: December

While we will do our best to keep to this timeline, dates may change depending on the volume of applications and the review process.

How will applications be evaluated?

Applications will be reviewed by a cross-functional group at Supercell. Applications are evaluated across five core areas:

Team

Game & Creative Vision

Community & Audience

Potential for Impact

Viability & Use of Funds

Will there be interviews?

Depending on the volume and quality of applications, shortlisted studios may be invited for an interview as part of the selection process.

Will shortlisted studios need to provide additional information?

Likely yes.

Shortlisted studios may be asked to provide additional documentation as part of due diligence, compliance, and funding distribution.

Will every applicant receive feedback?

Due to the expected volume of applications, we're unfortunately unable to provide individual feedback to every applicant.

How many studios will be selected?

We expect to select approximately 3–5 studios for the first cohort.



Successful Applicants

What happens if my studio receives a grant?

Successful applicants will enter into a grant agreement with Supercell (or its appointed grant administration partner).

Grant recipients are expected to provide progress updates against the milestones outlined in their application. Further details will be shared with successful applicants.

Will successful recipients be announced publicly?

We plan to announce the studios selected for the first cohort.



Future Rounds

Will there be future funding rounds?

We are currently focused on the first cohort. Any future funding rounds will be announced through our website and official channels.



Questions?

If your question isn't answered in this FAQ, you can contact us at grants@supercell.com. We may not be able to respond to every individual enquiry, in which case we'll update this FAQ to clarify information for all applicants.

Please note that we're unable to provide individual guidance on applications or advise studios on how to strengthen their submissions.