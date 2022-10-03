Everdale Ending Development

Villagers,

It is with a very heavy heart that we inform you that the team has decided to end the development of Everdale. At Supercell, we set our standards extremely high for our games: our goal is to make games which will be played for years and remembered forever.

We’re very proud of the world we built in Everdale, and we’re grateful for the player community who helped us make the game better with each update. Although we gave it our all, it became clear to us that Everdale does not meet our ambitions for a Supercell game.

At Supercell we believe our players deserve the very best games, and despite all the efforts we made for Everdale, they did not meet the standards we have set for ourselves and for our players.

The last chance to get one final bowl of pumpkin soup is still some time away; our plan is to turn off the servers on Monday October 31st, 10AM UTC.

Transferring your in-game purchases.

If you have made any in-game purchases in Everdale and you play any other Supercell games, you can contact our Player Support team who will transfer those purchases to another Supercell game. We recommend that you are connected to Supercell ID, but if you aren’t, you need to provide your Player ID / TAG of the target game you want your purchases to be transferred to.

Please note: we can only transfer purchases to our live games. This includes Clash of Clans, Clash Royale, Hay Day, Boom Beach, and Brawl Stars. This excludes soft launched/beta games like Clash Mini.

To Contact Support use the following steps (in-game):

Tap on the hamburger icon (three stripes on top of each other) on the left

Tap Help and support

Tap on the "Ending Development" banner

Tap on "Transfer Purchases" at the end of the article

We want to express our everlasting gratitude for everyone that took the time to play Everdale, and especially those of you who gave us feedback and suggestions.

Thank you for being the most amazing community we have ever had. <3 The Everdale Team