Exciting Update From mo.co Co-founder, Luna

That’s right, mo.co is now officially open for everyone to play, you don’t need to receive an invite. HOWEVER… this doesn’t mean it’s our GLOOOOOBALLLL!!! moment or that suddenly you’ll see Luna, Jax, and Manny chilling on the mega screens in Shibuya.

The team is still going lowkey with marketing and focused on building the game the right way. So keep an eye out for some of the startup’s scrappy recruitment efforts and in the meantime, get out there and hunt those Chaos Monsters!



