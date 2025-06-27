We're coming at you with something a bit different today, but it's important stuff.



We've identified some scammers out there creating fake Supercell Store websites. They’re out to trick players with too-good-to-be-true offers and grab your personal info. Not cool. We wanted to give a heads-up on how to stay safe.



There is only one official Supercell Store, and that's store.supercell.com . No clones, no extra letters, no weird hyphens. Before you make any purchase, always double-check that you're on the correct URL.



Any other website claiming to be the Supercell Store is fake. These scam sites use deceptive, similar-looking domain names to try to fool players, so take that extra second to make sure you're in the right place.



Also worth noting: the official Supercell Store doesn’t have social media accounts. So if you see one pretending to be us, steer clear.



We're working hard to shut down these copycat sites as soon as we spot them. In the meantime, if you think you may have shared your account details with a fake site, don't panic! You can follow our standard account recovery procedures to secure your account.



Stay sharp out there. And thanks, as always, for being part of this incredible community 💛