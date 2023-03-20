Looking Forward to Meeting You

Over one hundred supercellians are in San Francisco, filled with excitement and joy as they get to attend the annual Game Developers Conference in person yet again. We are ready to meet, share and learn from old and new acquaintances. We printed some new t-shirts so you can easily spot our people and say hi. Who knows, they might even have something to hand out!

If graphics rendering is your jam, make your way to Room 2002, West Hall, on Wednesday at 9.00 am. You're in for a treat as our self-proclaimed "Rendering Guy", Timo Heinäpurola, goes through all the nuts and bolts of implementing a new core rendering framework.

If you aren't in town, tune in on the GDC Vault.

We hope everyone has a most memorable week!

This presentation will give attendees a view into the process of implementing a new core rendering framework at Supercell, and walk them through the steps of modifying their existing billion-dollar games, such as Clash of Clans, to use the new system.

The project was successfully completed with limited resources over two and a half years, with minimal disruption to the existing player base—and it was motivated both by the need to support the Metal graphics API, but also to prepare for the next decade of game development at Supercell.

Attendees will hear about the motivations behind the project as well as the actual process of implementing the new system. The presentation will also explain how the culture of independence and trust at Supercell enabled the efficient execution of the project.

Takeaway

Attendees will learn how Supercell modernized their rendering stack by implementing a new graphics API abstraction layer and modified all their existing games to use it, all with minimal disruption to the player base. Hear how the company culture enabled this to be done with minimal resources.

Intended Audience

This is for anyone with a technical background and an interest in real-time rendering. It will also be interesting for people who are looking for ways in which to keep a technology stack evolving long after a game's initial release.

