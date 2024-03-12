Supercell logo

article image

12 Mar 2024

Blog – Events

See You at GDC 2024?

The annual Game Developers Conference is around the corner. Over 50 Supercellians are attending from all our offices. Come spot the colorful hoodies and listen to a talk by two Franks!

article image

20 Mar 2023

Blog – Events

Looking Forward to Meeting You

Supercellians were in town for the Game Developers Conference.

article image

21 Mar 2022

Blog – Events

Supercell at the Game Developer Conference 2022

Three domains, three Supercellians, three highly anticipated presentations

article image

18 Apr 2019

Blog – Events

Games First London 2019

Games First is our annual event we’ve been organizing since 2013 to bring together the local game developer scene to celebrate their craft and passion for the game.

article image

22 Mar 2019

Blog – Events

Supercell at the Game Developers Conference

This year we had three supercellians give talks at GDC in San Francisco while a whole big bunch of us participated to the conference

