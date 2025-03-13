Gearing Up for the Game Developers Conference

This year, we have not one, neither two, neither three, but five events during the GDC week. With much joy, pleasure and excitement, we welcome all GDC visitors to join us for inspiration, learning and human connections.

Live Service Games Summit: Game Designer's Notebook "Designing the Derby – Lessons from Hay Day"

Camila Avellar, Design Lead for Hay Day

Tuesday, March 18 | 2:40pm - 3:40 pm

Arm Developer Summit Panel Discussion

Otto Söderlund, AI Lead

Tuesday, March 18 | 11:20am - 1:00pm

Making of a Brawler: Character Creation for 'Brawl Stars' Lecture

Fernanda Oliveira, Game Artist for Brawl Stars

Wednesday, March 19 | 9:00am - 10:00am

Game Changers: Women Driving the Industry Forward Panel and Networking Event

Supercell Employees and Alumni

Wednesday, March 19 | 3:00pm - 7:00pm

Is Diversity a dirty word in 2025? Supercell's 4-Pillar Approach to DEI Lecture

Casey Manning, People & Recruitment

Deborah Mensah-Bonsu, Give Back & DEI

Thursday, March 20 | 9:30am - 10:30am



Come say hi and follow us on LinkedIn.