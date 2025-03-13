Supercell logo
more news
Mar 13, 2025
Blog – Events

Gearing Up for the Game Developers Conference

As eternally as the Sun shines on the Golden Coast, so does the Game Developers Conference continue bringing the games industry together. In other words, GDC is here, and we are there!

This year, we have not one, neither two, neither three, but five events during the GDC week. With much joy, pleasure and excitement, we welcome all GDC visitors to join us for inspiration, learning and human connections.

Live Service Games Summit: Game Designer's Notebook "Designing the Derby – Lessons from Hay Day"

  • Camila Avellar, Design Lead for Hay Day

  • Tuesday, March 18 | 2:40pm - 3:40 pm

Arm Developer Summit Panel Discussion

  • Otto Söderlund, AI Lead

  • Tuesday, March 18 | 11:20am - 1:00pm

Making of a Brawler: Character Creation for 'Brawl Stars' Lecture

  • Fernanda Oliveira, Game Artist for Brawl Stars

  • Wednesday, March 19 | 9:00am - 10:00am

Game Changers: Women Driving the Industry Forward Panel and Networking Event

  • Supercell Employees and Alumni

  • Wednesday, March 19 | 3:00pm - 7:00pm

Is Diversity a dirty word in 2025? Supercell's 4-Pillar Approach to DEI Lecture

  • Casey Manning, People & Recruitment

  • Deborah Mensah-Bonsu, Give Back & DEI

  • Thursday, March 20 | 9:30am - 10:30am

Come say hi and follow us on LinkedIn.