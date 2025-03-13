Gearing Up for the Game Developers Conference

As eternally as the Sun shines on the Golden Coast, so does the Game Developers Conference continue bringing the games industry together. In other words, GDC is here, and we are there!
This year, we have not one, neither two, neither three, but five events during the GDC week. With much joy, pleasure and excitement, we welcome all GDC visitors to join us for inspiration, learning and human connections.
Live Service Games Summit: Game Designer's Notebook "Designing the Derby – Lessons from Hay Day"
Camila Avellar, Design Lead for Hay Day
Tuesday, March 18 | 2:40pm - 3:40 pm
Arm Developer Summit Panel Discussion
Otto Söderlund, AI Lead
Tuesday, March 18 | 11:20am - 1:00pm
Making of a Brawler: Character Creation for 'Brawl Stars' Lecture
Fernanda Oliveira, Game Artist for Brawl Stars
Wednesday, March 19 | 9:00am - 10:00am
Game Changers: Women Driving the Industry Forward Panel and Networking Event
Supercell Employees and Alumni
Wednesday, March 19 | 3:00pm - 7:00pm
Is Diversity a dirty word in 2025? Supercell's 4-Pillar Approach to DEI Lecture
Casey Manning, People & Recruitment
Deborah Mensah-Bonsu, Give Back & DEI
Thursday, March 20 | 9:30am - 10:30am
