Clash of Clans and Clash Royale Will Become Available on PC via Google Play Games

Starting today, Supercell’s globally beloved mobile games Clash of Clans and Clash Royale are playable on PC for the first time via Google Play Games (beta). These two games are available now as a soft launch in Canada, Chile, and Singapore and will be rolling out to all Google Play Games users in these countries today.

Our dream is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. Now, for the first time ever, we will officially support two games on PC. We hope the change will bring Clash games closer to more players, and provide Clash players more ways to play.

These official releases through Google Play Games will support mouse controls, optimized graphics, and high-end performance capabilities.

Clash of Clans and Clash Royale will launch globally on PC with Google Play Games (beta) soon – stay tuned!